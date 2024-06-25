 Skip navigation
BMW Championship - Round Two
Why Jordan Spieth might consider a 60 better than the two 59s he’s witnessed
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Travelers Championship - Round Two
How the PGA Tour’s churn projection looks at end of final signature event

nbc_cyc_btptimetrials_240625.jpg
How will Evenepoel fare in Tour de France debut?
nbc_cyc_btp_tadejpogacar_240624.jpg
Stars bring contrasting styles into Tour de France
nbc_cyc_btpamericansintdf_240625.jpg
Could an American win the 2024 Tour de France?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tour de France set to be ‘riveting race’

June 25, 2024 01:14 PM
Phil Liggett and Tejay van Garderen preview the 2024 Tour de France, discussing favorites Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel before competition begins June 29.
nbc_dps_gregcosellinterview_240624.jpg
13:55
Analyzing Lawrence’s development amid extension
nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
7:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
2:58
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
4:05
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M
nbc_pft_sundayticket_240624.jpg
5:27
Latest intricacies surrounding Sunday Ticket trial
nbc_pft_panthersstadium_240624.jpg
8:19
Inside $650 million CAR stadium renovations
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240624.jpg
3:43
Inside PFT’s 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
11:18
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
5:29
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
3:07
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance
