Vingegaard and Pogacar deliver a classic
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter recap Stage 11 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar battled in a two-man sprint after a brutal day in the mountains.
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the Jim Trotter case, the Sunday Ticket trial verdict, the contract status of Chicago Bears rookies and more.
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are reportedly interested in joining forces to secure an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has expressed interest in playing for the United States flag football team at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit
Mike Florio discusses Jerry Jones' lawsuit stemming from a breach of contract on a settlement agreement back in 1998.
Sutton suspended eight games by NFL
Mike Florio reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton being suspended eight games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, explaining why the situation is so eye-opening.
Creating a balanced team with veterans, rookies
Pat Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Pat Kerrane discuss building synergy on fantasy football teams with veteran and rookie wide receivers.
Hall is a good RB to ‘bet’ on in the first round
Pat Kerrane says Breece Hall is a better first round fantasy prospect than Bijan Robinson thanks to his receiving efficiency, explosiveness and ability to break tackles.
Pickens has potential for fantasy ‘explosion’
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak, and Patrick Kerrane discuss the potential boom or bust fantasy impact of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
Mike Florio provides the latest update regarding former NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter's lawsuit against the NFL for racism.
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
Mike Florio gives his first impression of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, discussing why it's surprising that the organization allowed cameras in during important offseason conversations.