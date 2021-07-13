Watch Now
Tour de France Stage 16 podium presentation
Patrick Konrad takes to the podium after a dominant finish in Stage 16 to claim his first career Tour de France stage win.
Up Next
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on all of Norma Hunt’s contributions to the NFL, after she died at the age of 85 following a long history with the league as the wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt.
Jets learning how to navigate Rodgers given injury
Jets learning how to navigate Rodgers given injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the Jets must adjust their approach with an older QB and why Aaron Rodgers knows how to send a message when he doesn’t like something, in order to get it changed.
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
Tom Pelissero joins the Dan Patrick Show and discusses the status of coaches like Sean McDermott, Mike McCarthy and Brandon Staley and other NFL storylines.
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Why aren't the Browns interested in Hopkins?
Mike Florio breaks down the Cleveland Browns' reported disinterest in signing DeAndre Hopkins despite the star wide receiver's relationship with Deshaun Watson.
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes
Mike Florio unpacks how the NFL market in Germany continues to soar, after tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins sold out in just 15 minutes.
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on Antonio Brown, the 49ers QB situation, player contract nuances if teams were in Europe full-time and more.
Florio: NFL referees should become full-time
Florio: NFL referees should become full-time
Mike Florio discusses why the NFL should make its officials full-time employees to make life easier for its referees.
Recent update on Hill’s latest off-field incident
Recent update on Hill's latest off-field incident
Mike Florio discusses the possible avenues the NFL may take in the recent Tyreek Hill incident, how the 2017 Ezekiel Elliott situation could lay the groundwork for Hill and the effect of the 2014 personal conduct policy.
Dolphins, Jets are top teams to watch for Cook
Dolphins, Jets are top teams to watch for Cook
Mike Florio breaks down why the Jets and Dolphins are the primary landing options for free agent Dalvin Cook.