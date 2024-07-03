 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money
Josh Berry Wood Brothers .jpg
Josh Berry to drive for Wood Brothers in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagopreview_240703.jpg
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
gabejagsgalaxy.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top five NFL revenge games of 2024
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240703.jpg
IndyCar Series set for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
2022 American Century Championship - Round One
American Century Championship: Celebrity field, format, scoring and prize money
Josh Berry Wood Brothers .jpg
Josh Berry to drive for Wood Brothers in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagopreview_240703.jpg
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
gabejagsgalaxy.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top five NFL revenge games of 2024
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240703.jpg
IndyCar Series set for Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ever Wonder: The science behind Biles' gymnastics

July 3, 2024 11:15 AM
When Simone Biles is on the world stage, she defies gravity and physics. But have you ever wondered how she's able to perform such incredible gymnastic feats while making it look so easy?