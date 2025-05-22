 Skip navigation
Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history
Fernando Cruz
Yankees place Fernando Cruz on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Iga Swiatek
The certainty Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek brought to the French Open is missing now

Top Clips

nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
nbc_roto_frenchopen1stround_250522.jpg
Take underdog Osaka to beat Badosa in French Open

Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history
Fernando Cruz
Yankees place Fernando Cruz on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Iga Swiatek
The certainty Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek brought to the French Open is missing now

Top Clips

nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
nbc_roto_frenchopen1stround_250522.jpg
Take underdog Osaka to beat Badosa in French Open

Watch Now

Ever Wonder: Who is the most successful PL team?

May 22, 2025 12:49 PM
Jon Champion looks back on some of the most storied clubs in England's top-flight division to show just how successful these teams have been over the course of history.

nbc_ew_sx_trackbuilding_250430.jpg
03:31
Ever Wonder: How is a Supercross track built?

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_w2rcsafaris2_250522.jpg
12:34
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 2
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
03:42
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
nbc_roto_frenchopen1stround_250522.jpg
01:14
Take underdog Osaka to beat Badosa in French Open
berryspears_720x405_2429151299601.jpg
03:17
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
berryshough_720x405_2429146691909.jpg
02:48
Who emerges as Saints QB1 to begin season?
Berry_Purdy.jpg
03:34
Purdy ‘more valuable’ to SF than any other team?
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_ffhh_jennings_250522.jpg
13:42
Why Lawrence, Jennings should see their ADPs rise
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
Berry_CeeDee.jpg
13:08
Berry’s best ball basics, strategies to consider
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250522.jpg
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
nbc_pst_psgint_250522.jpg
09:27
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Inter Milan
nbc_pst_amorimmu_250522.jpg
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
nbc_pst_plteamsqualforcl_250522.jpg
09:26
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_angespurs_250522.jpg
10:49
Reactions from Spurs’ Europa League win v. Man Utd
nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
01:40
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
09:04
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories
nbc_pft_purdy_250522.jpg
05:01
Purdy ‘didn’t want to take every penny’ in deal
nbc_pft_johnsonwilliams_250522.jpg
07:34
Johnson ‘turning the page’ on Williams situation
nbc_pft_bearsexplosiveplays_250522.jpg
02:08
Johnson prefers ‘explosive plays’ over tush push
nbc_pft_dancampbell_250522.jpg
09:43
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
nbc_pft_tushpushvote_250522.jpg
08:56
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
nbc_pft_tushpushnext_250522.jpg
09:29
Next steps after tush push ban failed
nbc_pft_tushpushkelce_250522.jpg
05:05
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push
nbc_pft_irsaylikenoother_250522.jpg
08:13
Why ‘there’s no one else’ like Jim Irsay