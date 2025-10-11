 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Wilson scores 31 and Aces win 3rd WNBA title in 4 seasons, beating Mercury 97-86 for 4-game sweep
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 IMSA Petit Le Mans season finale starting lineup: Blomqvist brave enough to take pole
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 3
Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh swim historic times at World Aquatics World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal1v2_251010.jpg
Balogun helps USMNT get level with Ecuador
nbc_soc_ecugoal1_251010.jpg
Valencia puts Ecuador up early against USMNT
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Wilson scores 31 and Aces win 3rd WNBA title in 4 seasons, beating Mercury 97-86 for 4-game sweep
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 IMSA Petit Le Mans season finale starting lineup: Blomqvist brave enough to take pole
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 3
Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh swim historic times at World Aquatics World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal1v2_251010.jpg
Balogun helps USMNT get level with Ecuador
nbc_soc_ecugoal1_251010.jpg
Valencia puts Ecuador up early against USMNT
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

October 10, 2025 10:36 PM
The U.S. Men's National Team needed a second-half goal from Folarin Balogun to draw even with Ecuador in Austin, Texas.

Latest Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal1v2_251010.jpg
01:31
Balogun helps USMNT get level with Ecuador
nbc_soc_ecugoal1_251010.jpg
01:31
Valencia puts Ecuador up early against USMNT
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
06:15
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
oly_sww200bu_smithwinwcrecord_251010.jpg
07:20
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_251010.jpg
08:49
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2
oly_swwf50_mckeownwin_251010.jpg
04:17
McKeown powers to women’s 50m backstroke win
nbc_rfs_camskattebov3_251010.jpg
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
nbc_imsaqualpetitlemans_251010(2).jpg
08:07
HLs: 2025 IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_imsa_mpcroadatl_251010.jpg
12:09
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_rfs_macjones_251010.jpg
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
nbc_imsa_vpracingsportscar_251009.jpg
07:03
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_imsa_porschecarreracup_251009.jpg
07:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road Atlanta
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two
05:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
nbc_gc_xander_251010.jpg
04:56
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_dls_berryintr_251010.jpg
03:30
Berry’s rapid-fire fantasy facts for Week 6 slate
nbc_dls_deionsanders_251010.jpg
06:25
Could health issues make Deion leave Colorado?
phillies.jpg
12:26
Unpacking Phillies’ crushing NLDS Game 4 loss
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251010.jpg
02:17
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustraions_251010.jpg
04:36
Hunter growing in offensive role for Jaguars
nbc_dps_giantseaglesrecap_251010.jpg
06:53
Giants ‘have something’ with Dart, Skattebo
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251010.jpg
03:14
Grading Allen’s value ahead of Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_251001.jpg
03:26
Expectations for BAL offense without Jackson
nbc_ffhh_chrisgodwin_251001.jpg
01:13
Godwin injury opens chances for other TB receivers
dowdle.jpg
55
Dowdle is a ‘must start’ with Hubbard injury
hurts_2.jpg
07:45
Eagles’ offense is ‘stuck in the mud’