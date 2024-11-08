Bills may go back to the run against Colts

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
Phil Akre
,
Phil Akre
,
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
HLs: Ecolab WWT Championship, Round 1
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Trackhouse loses appeal of Martinsville penalties; RCR drops its appeal
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
Phil Akre
,
Phil Akre
,
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
HLs: Ecolab WWT Championship, Round 1
Fleetwood rockets to top of Abu Dhabi leaderboard
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bills may go back to the run against Colts
November 7, 2024 07:00 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchek and Denny Carter preview potential fantasy performances when the Colts host the Bills in Week 10.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue