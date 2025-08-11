 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers and Mariners streaking, reeling Mets fall out of top 10
Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sepp Straka (personal reasons), No. 5 in FedExCup, withdraws from BMW Championship

Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership

Ja’Marr Chase fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers and Mariners streaking, reeling Mets fall out of top 10
Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sepp Straka (personal reasons), No. 5 in FedExCup, withdraws from BMW Championship

Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership

Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut

August 11, 2025 02:30 PM
Patrick Daugherty breaks down Cam Ward's fantasy value after a solid preseason debut for the No. 1 overall pick.

nbc_roto_sanders_250811.jpg
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
nbc_roto_warren_250808.jpg
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
nbc_roto_burrow_250808.jpg
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
nbc_roto_richardson_250808.jpg
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
nbc_roto_mattstafford_250807.jpg
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
nbc_roto_keenanallen_250806.jpg
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250806.jpg
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
nbc_roto_hunter_250805.jpg
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
nbc_roto_tracy_250804.jpg
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_herbert_250801.jpg
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
nbc_roto_terry_250801.jpg
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
nbc_roto_jennings_250801.jpg
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_likely_250730.jpg
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
nbc_roto_jefferson_250730.jpg
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
nbc_roto_cortlandsuttonv2_250729.jpg
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
nbc_roto_treylonburksv2_250729.jpg
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250728.jpg
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
01:16
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250723.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
01:14
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?
nbc_roto_chasebrown_250722.jpg
01:27
Bengals’ Brown will be ‘focal point’ in offense
nbc_roto_cook_250722.jpg
01:24
Bills’ Cook a ‘regression candidate’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings

nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
nbc_csu_jets_aaron_glenv2_250811.jpg
07:15
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership
nbc_csu_sanders_browns_qb_250811.1.jpg
04:51
Sanders was ‘very impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_messybackfields_250811.jpg
09:44
How to approach Jets, Cowboys’ messy backfields
nbc_ffhh_mostwins_250811.jpg
03:07
Consider Bucs, Commanders for most wins
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_sanders_250811.jpg
05:22
Sanders looked ‘impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_rbnews_250811.jpg
03:55
Checking in with RBs after preseason Week 1
nbc_ffhh_dart_250811.jpg
04:06
Dart shines in New York Giants preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_hunter_250811.jpg
06:26
Hunter ‘has to work’ for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_ward_250811.jpg
09:37
How much fantasy value does Ward have as a rookie?
nbc_ffhh_mcmillan_250811.jpg
03:56
Arrow pointing up for McMillan, Panthers
nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
05:03
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_csu_camward_understood_250811.jpg
03:18
Ward has ‘something special’ after preseason debut
richardson.jpg
05:24
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250811.jpg
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
draft.jpg
05:48
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
sandersdebut.jpg
12:57
‘The game doesn’t look too big’ for Sanders
nbc_roto_coty_250811.jpg
01:56
Why it’s ‘best to wait’ when betting NFL COTY
mike_macdonald.jpg
02:18
Seahawks’ ‘elite defense’ builds playoff chances
nbc_roto_vikingspreview_250811.jpg
02:29
Can McCarthy lead the Vikings to over 9.5 wins?
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250811.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
jaxsondart.jpg
03:47
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
06:45
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
15:15
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener