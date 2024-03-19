 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
2024 NFL Draft scouting reports: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham highlight OT class
NCAA Football: Clemson at Boston College
Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
nbc_golf_gc_seripakintv_240319.jpg
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240319.jpg
WTRAndretti’s win, Derani’s crash at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Can Brown be a 'top-30' WR in fantasy with Chiefs?

March 19, 2024 02:50 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter reflect on Marquise Brown going to the Chiefs, his role compared to Rashee Rice, and whether he is even a good receiver to begin with.