Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Titans at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 5 including Mateer, Mendoza, Moore!
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Titans at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 5 including Mateer, Mendoza, Moore!
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out

September 23, 2025 03:41 PM
With Najee Harris lost for the season to injury, Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton offers an "entirely new" fantasy outlook that should make fantasy managers very excited.

Related Videos

giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
ceedee_mpx.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s injury boosts other Cowboys’ fantasy value
nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
01:24
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_roto_mcconky_250918.jpg
01:23
Should fantasy managers be worried about McConkey?
nbc_roto_bowers_250918.jpg
01:22
Bowers still top option in a ‘weirdly’ LV offense
nbc_roto_tylerwarren_250918.jpg
01:21
Warren leading Colts’ offense two weeks into year
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250918.jpg
01:18
Seahawks’ Charbonnet could cede touches to Walker
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
nbc_roto_justinfields_250917.jpg
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_250916.jpg
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
nbc_playernews_burrow_250915.jpg
01:39
Bengals are fantasy relevant despite Burrow injury
nbc_playernews_nabers_250915.jpg
01:31
Nabers’ ceiling ‘so high’ after Week 2 bounce back
nbc_playernews_odunze_250915.jpg
01:30
Odunze could have ‘WR1 volume’ if offense hums
nbc_playernews_goff_250915.jpg
01:12
Lions rebound with huge performance from Goff
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
nbc_roto_ekelernews_250912.jpg
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
nbc_roto_reednews_250912.jpg
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
nbc_roto_bowersnews_250912.jpg
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
nbc_roto_purdy_250911.jpg
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250910.jpg
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
nbc_roto_eklerinjury_250910.jpg
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
nbc_roto_watsonextension_250910.jpg
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_jeep2_250923.jpg
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
10:21
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments
henryfumblelions.jpg
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_ffhh_lionsravens_250923.jpg
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250923.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250923.jpg
07:30
NYG’s Dart can be a ‘borderline top-12' fantasy QB
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbteV2_250923.jpg
02:51
Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
07:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
nbc_pl_netbustersmw5_250923.jpg
25:34
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
nbc_ffhh_restofrbs_250923.jpg
04:46
Waiver wire RB targets after Benson: Corum, Marks
nbc_plp_genxg_gravenberch_250923.jpg
07:30
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
nbc_ffhh_widereceivers_250923.jpg
18:06
Ayomanor, Tucker lead Week 4 waiver wire WR adds
nbc_ffhh_treybenson_250923.jpg
07:59
Cardinals’ Benson has ‘league-winner’ potential
feverthumbnailcorrect.jpg
01:25
Can Fever continue to prove people wrong vs. Aces?
feverimageindiana.jpg
01:57
Bet on under when Colts take on Rams in Week 4
ravensthumbnail.jpg
02:03
Which 1-2 team will win Sunday: Ravens or Chiefs?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrick_250923.jpg
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
nbc_dps_jimharbaugh_250923.jpg
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
cup_playoffs_kansas.jpg
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
nbc_moto_t24_rcrv_250923.jpg
04:04
RC, RV competing in McGrath’s Holeshot challenge
henry.jpg
09:41
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games