Fighting for PGA Tour card, Adam Hadwin leads in windy Bermuda
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 12, including Mendoza, Sayin, Simpson
Five-Star Brandon Arrington Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
Fighting for PGA Tour card, Adam Hadwin leads in windy Bermuda
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 12, including Mendoza, Sayin, Simpson
Five-Star Brandon Arrington Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
November 13, 2025 05:35 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter explain why Davante Adams playing for the Rams against the Seahawks is vital because of the red zone security blanket role he plays for Matthew Stafford.
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
01:40
How does Daboll’s firing affect Giants in fantasy?
01:45
RB Henderson finally breaks out against Buccaneers
01:39
Dolphins must get RB Achane the ball going forward
01:34
Taylor could have one of greatest RB seasons ever
01:27
Bears backfield will ‘still be a split’ in Week 10
01:10
Franklin could be top wide receiver on Broncos
01:26
Is WR Wilson must-start in fantasy going forward?
01:23
What to expect of CLE’s Judkins in return vs. NYJ
01:27
Irving managers must be ready to pivot in Week 10
01:27
What Murray’s injury means for Brissett’s outlook
01:15
Hall a bright spot in a ‘lost’ season for Jets
01:31
Fantasy fallout of Stroud’s injury for Texans
01:21
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
01:30
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
01:21
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers
01:22
London can push for top-three fantasy WR status
01:29
Bowers in fantasy tight end tier ‘all by himself’
01:36
Williams’ big Week 9 doesn’t make him a weekly QB1
01:31
Daniels’ injury puts Mariota on fantasy radar
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
01:34
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
01:14
Nacua’s return bodes well for Rams, fantasy owners
01:12
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
01:20
‘Pretty confident’ Lamar will be back vs. Dolphins
01:31
Pacheco injury may result in more chances for Hunt
01:23
Don’t ‘bank’ on BTJ playing most snaps vs. LAC
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
14:40
Mavs are a ‘complete mess’ after Harrison firing
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
01:45
Bet UCLA ‘under on anything’ against Ohio State
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
10:27
Fade Eagles’ WR Brown for fantasy Week 11
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
