 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale Nate Thrasher on Medical Cart.JPG
Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco injury updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women’s scoring record: Michigan vs Iowa on Peacock, streaming info
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
Report: Jorge Soler agrees to three-year, $42M deal with Giants

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_finaumcilroy_240213.jpg
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_240213.jpg
Could Hall go No. 2 in fantasy football drafts?
nbc_roto_rfs49ersrun_240213.jpg
Is 2024 the ‘Last Dance’ for these 49ers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale Nate Thrasher on Medical Cart.JPG
Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco injury updates
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women’s scoring record: Michigan vs Iowa on Peacock, streaming info
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
Report: Jorge Soler agrees to three-year, $42M deal with Giants

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_finaumcilroy_240213.jpg
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_240213.jpg
Could Hall go No. 2 in fantasy football drafts?
nbc_roto_rfs49ersrun_240213.jpg
Is 2024 the ‘Last Dance’ for these 49ers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Kelce will likely be over-drafted next season

February 13, 2024 04:03 PM
With Travis Kelce going on 35 years old, the Rotoworld Football crew debates whether the Chiefs' star TE is declining, and where he should be drafted by fantasy owners next season.