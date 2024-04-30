 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 15 PGA - AT&T Byron Nelson
How to watch the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson
KK1_4745-2.jpg
Kyle Petty ‘amazed, humbled’ by continued support for Kyle Petty Charity Ride
Screenshot 2024-04-30 at 11.29.33 AM.png
LIV Golf to hold individual championship at public Illinois course (with an island green!)

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nuggetslakersrecap_240430.jpg
‘How over is ‘over’’ for the Lakers?
nbc_dps_dponthefalconsqbsituation_240430.jpg
How Penix Jr. could make things ‘awkward’ in ATL
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardreport_240430.jpg
Attention turns to Spieth after Zalatoris setback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 15 PGA - AT&T Byron Nelson
How to watch the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson
KK1_4745-2.jpg
Kyle Petty ‘amazed, humbled’ by continued support for Kyle Petty Charity Ride
Screenshot 2024-04-30 at 11.29.33 AM.png
LIV Golf to hold individual championship at public Illinois course (with an island green!)

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nuggetslakersrecap_240430.jpg
‘How over is ‘over’’ for the Lakers?
nbc_dps_dponthefalconsqbsituation_240430.jpg
How Penix Jr. could make things ‘awkward’ in ATL
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardreport_240430.jpg
Attention turns to Spieth after Zalatoris setback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Elliott will likely be 'lead back' with Cowboys

April 30, 2024 04:00 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Ezekiel Elliott returning to the Dallas Cowboys and analyze his fantasy potential in what will be a "pass-heavy" offense.