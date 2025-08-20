Be 'skeptical' of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pick Six: Boise State primed to make another run at Group of Five’s auto bid for CFP
Top Clips
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pick Six: Boise State primed to make another run at Group of Five’s auto bid for CFP
Top Clips
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Be 'skeptical' of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
August 20, 2025 03:55 PM
Denny Carter explains why Nick Chubb still shouldn't be viewed as a fantasy RB1 in Houston despite the possibility of Joe Mixon starting the season on the PUP list.
Related Videos
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
01:18
How Flacco at QB hinders Jeudy, Njoku in fantasy
01:22
Robinson Jr.'s stock falling amid trade rumors
10:47
Could Taylor be a Round 2 league winner?
04:06
Round 3 is prime QB drafting territory in 2025
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
Latest Clips
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
06:23
Bet on Lawrence to have over 3,700.5 passing yards
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
05:37
Look for Ridley to have huge season alongside Ward
01:19
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
03:04
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
04:55
Draft Egbuka in fantasy after McMillan’s injury
03:26
Richardson’s benching ‘awful’ for dynasty value
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
02:22
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
05:41
Target RBs McCaffrey, Irving season-long prop bets
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
10:19
‘No margin for error’ as GTD takes over VIR
08:23
Take Warren, Prescott, Williams to have big years
09:55
Fareed’s Top 5 moments on Chris Simms Unbuttoned
02:37
Which team is most likely to end playoff drought?
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
05:26
Browns ‘retooling on the run’ with Flacco starting
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
13:09
Jones starting helps Colts ‘feel comfortable’
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue