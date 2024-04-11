 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Masters - Round One
Wyndham Clark, 8 back of LIV player, isn’t worried: ‘They only play 54, so I like my chances’
The Masters - Round One
After 1-shot Masters Thursday last year, Will Zalatoris opens with 70

Top Clips

oly_swm100f_proswimseriescaelebdressel__240411.jpg
Dressel captures 100m freestyle win in San Antonio
nbc_smx_nottop10_240411.jpg
Inside Supercross’ Not Top 10 moments
nbc_roto_football_bonix_240411.jpg
Is Nix a fit for Raiders, Broncos in NFL draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Masters - Round One
Wyndham Clark, 8 back of LIV player, isn’t worried: ‘They only play 54, so I like my chances’
The Masters - Round One
After 1-shot Masters Thursday last year, Will Zalatoris opens with 70

Top Clips

oly_swm100f_proswimseriescaelebdressel__240411.jpg
Dressel captures 100m freestyle win in San Antonio
nbc_smx_nottop10_240411.jpg
Inside Supercross’ Not Top 10 moments
nbc_roto_football_bonix_240411.jpg
Is Nix a fit for Raiders, Broncos in NFL draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will Daniels' rookie year look in fantasy?

April 11, 2024 04:56 PM
Looking beyond the 2024 NFL Draft, Denny Carter, Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak debate over what Jayden Daniels' NFL rookie year will look like from a fantasy football standpoint.