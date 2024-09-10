 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions
Chicago Sky
WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
GOLF: AUG 31 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’

Top Clips

nbc_smx_biggestmomentsv2_240910.jpg
SMX playoffs 2024: Charlotte best moments
nbc_roto_rfskincaid_240910.jpg
Bills’ offense an ‘inconsistent ride’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rfscousins_240910.jpg
Is panic warranted for Falcons’ Cousins?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions
Chicago Sky
WNBA playoff picture still jumbled as Chicago, Atlanta, Washington vying for 8th seed
GOLF: AUG 31 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - TOUR Championship
Ludvig Åberg, wearing sleeve, says knee surgery ‘went well’

Top Clips

nbc_smx_biggestmomentsv2_240910.jpg
SMX playoffs 2024: Charlotte best moments
nbc_roto_rfskincaid_240910.jpg
Bills’ offense an ‘inconsistent ride’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rfscousins_240910.jpg
Is panic warranted for Falcons’ Cousins?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fantasy outlooks for Rodgers, Lazard after Week 1

September 10, 2024 04:35 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter share key fantasy takeaways from Jets vs. 49ers, examining Allen Lazard's heavy involvement and what to make of Aaron Rodgers' performance.