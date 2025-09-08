 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2002 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City 2034 announces Podium34 fundraising program, $200 million so far
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Pro Am
BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: How to watch U.S. Ryder Cup players in Napa

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rodgers_250908.jpg
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2002 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City 2034 announces Podium34 fundraising program, $200 million so far
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Pro Am
BMW PGA Championship 2025: How to watch European Ryder Cup players at Wentworth
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Procore Championship 2025: How to watch U.S. Ryder Cup players in Napa

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rodgers_250908.jpg
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Worthy's absence may affect Chiefs' receivers

September 8, 2025 05:16 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak report on Xavier Worthy's shoulder injury and discuss what his potential absence could mean for the other receivers in Kansas City.

Related Videos

kittle.jpg
01:27
Navigating around 49ers Week 1 injuries in fantasy
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
nbc_roto_williams_250905.jpg
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
nbc_roto_brown_250905.jpg
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
nbc_roto_cmc_250905.jpg
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
nbc_roto_marvinmims_250904.jpg
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
nbc_roto_alvinkamara_250904.jpg
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
nbc_roto_kincaid_250903.jpg
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250902.jpg
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250902.jpg
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_devonachane_250828.jpg
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250827.jpg
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
nbc_roto_spencerrattler_250827.jpg
01:19
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’
nbc_roto_travisetienne_250825.jpg
01:28
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_jaylenwright_250825.jpg
01:19
Wright’s injury could open things up for Gordon
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250825.jpg
01:14
Jennings’ health, contract should give pause
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
nbc_roto_demarcusrobinson_250821.jpg
01:21
SF pass-catchers sparse after Robinson suspension
nbc_roto_godwin_250821.jpg
01:41
How Godwin’s PUP return impacts Bucs’ WR room
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_achane_250820.jpg
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_rodgers_250908.jpg
01:28
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_dps_nflweek1recapv2_250908.jpg
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones performance
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250908.jpg
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
nbc_wnba_clarkupdate_250908.jpg
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
01:58
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
01:45
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
nbc_bte_brownsravens_250908.jpg
01:41
Are the Browns a sneaky pick against the Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250908.jpg
02:12
Last call bets for Vikings-Bears on MNF Week 1
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_250908.jpg
46
Collins giving FFHH the Sunday Scaries Week 1
nbc_roto_danp_250908.jpg
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
nbc_berry_weekendwarriors_250908.jpg
03:51
Egbuka, Harrison Jr. lead Week 1 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_dolphinscoltsrecap_250908.jpg
08:52
Will Dolphins be torn down; Jones top 12 QB?
nbc_berry_49ers_250908.jpg
03:47
It may be time to sell high on McCaffrey
nbc_ffhh_steelersjetsrecap_250908.jpg
08:18
Is Rodgers’ 4 passing TDs news or noise?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_berry_lionspackers_250908(1).jpg
06:34
Lack of run game is concerning for Lions
nbc_ffhh_snfreacp_250908.jpg
07:21
Is Coleman a viable flex; Panic on Andrews?
nbc_berry_bengals_250908(1).jpg
05:08
Bengals sputter again Week 1; CLE options emerge
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
02:15
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
02:07
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
02:03
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers