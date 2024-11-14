Projecting Chiefs' offensive ceiling vs. Bills

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Charley Hull co-leads at The Annika, with Nelly Korda two back in return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Browns vs. Saints
prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
How to watch Eastern Illinois at Northwestern: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Top Clips
Wilson, Steelers primed for success vs. Ravens
Burrow may come back down to earth against LAC
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Charley Hull co-leads at The Annika, with Nelly Korda two back in return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Browns vs. Saints
prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
How to watch Eastern Illinois at Northwestern: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Top Clips
Wilson, Steelers primed for success vs. Ravens
Burrow may come back down to earth against LAC
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Projecting Chiefs' offensive ceiling vs. Bills
November 14, 2024 06:49 PM
RFS dives into fantasy outlooks for the Bills and Chiefs ahead of their Week 11 clash, including Travis Kelce's potential for a big outing and Buffalo's passing game.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue