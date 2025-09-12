Ekeler's injury opens opportunities for other RBs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Two-start pitchers: Paul Skenes leads a plethora of scintillating options for the week of September 15
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Kyle Tucker goes down, Cole Ragans finally on the way back
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Newcastle v. Wolves Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Trends, and an Expert Pick from Jay Croucher
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Ragans nearing return for Royals
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Two-start pitchers: Paul Skenes leads a plethora of scintillating options for the week of September 15
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Kyle Tucker goes down, Cole Ragans finally on the way back
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Newcastle v. Wolves Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Trends, and an Expert Pick from Jay Croucher
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Ragans nearing return for Royals
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ekeler's injury opens opportunities for other RBs
September 12, 2025 02:53 PM
Kyle Dvorchak examines Austin Ekeler's torn Achilles and discusses which of the other Commanders running backs will get more chances to impact the game.
Related Videos
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
01:33
Kelce, Worthy get fantasy boosts in Rice’s absence
01:19
Rattler starting is fantasy ‘best-case scenario’
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’
01:28
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
01:19
Wright’s injury could open things up for Gordon
Latest Clips
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels
04:31
Jones good enough to get the ball to SF playmakers
03:13
Reed injury provides clarity for Packers WR room
05:11
Do not start ‘border line’ players vs Packers
06:25
Kraft is a top five tight end in fantasy
57
Which PL star would pour best pint of Guinness?
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
02:10
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 19 finish
02:19
Washington leading new era of Maryland football
12:19
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
01:39
Dream offer value as WNBA Champion sleeper
01:19
Cowboys, Lions headline NFL Week 2 best bets
01:30
Liberty could be in trouble against the Mercury
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Cameron Young
01:58
Jets, Seahawks headline Week 2 best bets
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
02:03
Packers are ‘most likely’ team to win NFC
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue