Odunze 'checks every box' as a wide receiver

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Longshot Tiger Woods hopes ‘everything comes together’ at the Masters
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Late arrival, early press exit for Rory McIlroy on Tuesday at Augusta
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Tiger Woods explains why he hasn’t stuck to his ‘once-a-month’ plan
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
Maye ‘just as big a prize’ in draft as Williams?
Is Daniels’ weight a concern at the NFL level?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Longshot Tiger Woods hopes ‘everything comes together’ at the Masters
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Late arrival, early press exit for Rory McIlroy on Tuesday at Augusta
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Tiger Woods explains why he hasn’t stuck to his ‘once-a-month’ plan
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
Maye ‘just as big a prize’ in draft as Williams?
Is Daniels’ weight a concern at the NFL level?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
Watch Now
Odunze 'checks every box' as a wide receiver
April 9, 2024 01:50 PM
Nate Tice joins the Rotoworld Football show to discuss why be believes Rome Odunze is a "scheme-proof" wide receiver who can thrive in a multitude of systems at the NFL level.
Close Ad