Stay tuned on Irving's injury status

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Tigers at Guardians Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams
Raiders at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Tigers at Guardians Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, trends, and stats
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams
Raiders at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Top WRs go down; Lamar Jackson, Ricky Pearsall updates

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stay tuned on Irving's injury status

September 30, 2025 03:20 PM
Pat Daugherty and Denny Carter aren't expecting bad news on Bucky Irving, but it can't hurt to stay up to date on the Buccaneers' practice reports.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_tyreekhill_250930.jpg
01:37
Fantasy fallout for Dolphins amid Hill injury
nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
01:25
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb
nbc_roto_jeanty_250929.jpg
01:24
‘Want to see more’ from Jeanty after Week 4 surge
nbc_roto_lamar_250929.jpg
01:25
Ravens’ fantasy pieces hinge on Lamar’s status
nbc_roto_nabers_250929.jpg
01:35
Fantasy fallout from Nabers’ season-ending injury
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
01:12
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
01:05
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
nbc_roto_harrison_250926.jpg
01:14
Cardinals’ Harrison Jr. a WR3 heading into Week 5
nbc_roto_godwin_250925.jpg
01:32
Start Godwin in fantasy with Evans, Egbuka injured
nbc_roto_mcmillan_250925.jpg
01:26
McMillan the ‘lone bright spot’ for Panthers
nbc_roto_davanteadams_250925.jpg
01:28
Adams has ‘top-15' ceiling in fantasy
nbc_roto_worthy_v2_250924.jpg
01:19
Worthy set mainly for ‘decoy work’ in Week 4
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250924.jpg
01:11
Charbonnet (foot) a ‘risky bet’ in fantasy Week 4
nbc_roto_mclaurin_250924.jpg
01:27
McLaurin (quad) doubtful, seeking second opinion
jordannewthumb.jpg
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
omarion_new.jpg
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
ceedee_mpx.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s injury boosts other Cowboys’ fantasy value
nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
01:24
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_roto_mcconky_250918.jpg
01:23
Should fantasy managers be worried about McConkey?
nbc_roto_bowers_250918.jpg
01:22
Bowers still top option in a ‘weirdly’ LV offense
nbc_roto_tylerwarren_250918.jpg
01:21
Warren leading Colts’ offense two weeks into year
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250918.jpg
01:18
Seahawks’ Charbonnet could cede touches to Walker
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_dereksprague_250930.jpg
13:06
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
nbc_csu_dolphinsjets_250930.jpg
10:37
Hill injury a ‘huge blow’ to Dolphins offense
nbc_roto_cedrictillman_250930.jpg
01:22
How Tillman injury impacts Browns’ pass attack
nbc_golf_richlerner_250930.jpg
15:42
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
nbc_golf_gtrorydiscussion_250930.jpg
07:51
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
nbc_roto_bonix_250930.jpg
01:31
Nix sensitive to matchups, not reliable every week
nbc_pl_t2r_adamsintv_250930.jpg
10:09
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250930.jpg
14:16
Bengals look ‘defeated’ without Burrow
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_250930.jpg
07:56
Jets have to get rid of the ‘stupid’ penalties
nbc_dps_haroldreynoldsinterview_250930.jpg
12:56
Dodgers are Reynolds’ favorite to win World Series
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250930.jpg
01:32
Take the Dolphins to cover against the Panthers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiremnfrecap_250930.jpg
05:58
Jets’ Wilson will thrive in ‘awful’ game scripts
nbc_pl_genxgnewars_250930.jpg
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs1_250930.jpg
06:10
Doubs becoming Love’s favorite end zone target
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs2_250930.jpg
06:18
Robinson’s route tree to grow amid Nabers’ injury
nbc_pl_genxg_cpliv_250930.jpg
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
nbc_pl_genxgsunderland_250930.jpg
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
nbc_pl_plrawarsenal_250930.jpg
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs2_250930.jpg
07:37
Gainwell can still be valuable flex play after bye
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_250930.jpg
05:00
Giants’ Dart can become ‘top-12' QB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs1_250930.jpg
07:37
Texans’ Marks has potential to reach RB1 ranks
nbc_pl_netbusterep6_250930.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_250930.jpg
07:52
Strange becoming No. 1 option in Jags passing game
nbc_pl_t2r_cpliverecap_250930_copy.jpg
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_t2r_bremanurecap_250930.jpg
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
nbc_pl_t2r_chebharecap_250930.jpg
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_t2r_newarsrecap_250930.jpg
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
fields_hall.jpg
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market