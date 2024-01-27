 Skip navigation
Top News

CHINA-BEIJING-FIGURE SKATING-ISU GRAND PRIX FINAL-ICE DANCE(CN)
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win fifth U.S. ice dance title amid illness
oly_fsmen_nationals_iliamalinin_240126.jpg
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks 1000m speed skating world record

Top Clips

oly_ssm1500_jordan_240127.jpg
Stolz sets American record in 1500m at World Cup
nbc_mcbb_forvsduq_240127.jpg
MBB Highlights: Duquesne takes down Fordham
oly_atwmi_columbiachallenge_yolandangarambe_240127.jpg
Ngarambe leads the way in women’s mile in New York

Fogg wins first place in Men’s mile in New York

January 27, 2024 02:35 PM
British-Australian middle-distance runner, Adam Fogg, wins the Men’s mile with a time of 3:53.55, setting his personal best at the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge.