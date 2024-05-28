 Skip navigation
Exclusive: Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden on Pato O’Ward rivalry, the importance of truth, a kiss from Kota
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
U.S. Women’s Open 2024 tee times: Rounds 1 and 2 at Lancaster CC
Lawrence Hangtown Motocross
2024 Motocross Round 2, Hangtown by the numbers: Jett Lawrence leads flag-to-flag 80 percent of the time
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_240528.jpg
Remembering Walton, a ‘wonderful human being’
nbc_golf_lpga_undergroundrailroadft_240528.jpg
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyjordapresser_240528.jpg
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open

Highlights: Sabalenka sweeps Andreeva in 1st round

May 28, 2024 12:54 PM
Aryna Sabalenka made light work of Erika Andreeva in a 6-1, 6-2 victory during the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros.