 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Cincinnati
Lawyer says ex-Temple basketball standout Miller met with NCAA for hours amid gambling probe
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Award for seventh consecutive season
GOLF: NOV 22 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Angel Yin cleared of rules infraction, leads CME Group Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
marquiseurton-241122.jpg
Marquis: Dogs keep us present in fast-paced world

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Cincinnati
Lawyer says ex-Temple basketball standout Miller met with NCAA for hours amid gambling probe
AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Award for seventh consecutive season
GOLF: NOV 22 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Angel Yin cleared of rules infraction, leads CME Group Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
marquiseurton-241122.jpg
Marquis: Dogs keep us present in fast-paced world

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop

November 22, 2024 06:32 PM
Angel Yin addresses the media after having her drop reviewed by the officials, who ruled in her favor due to the placement of her shot.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
8:20
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyreax_241122.jpg
11:26
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_koanalysis_241121.jpg
4:25
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyanalysis_241121.jpg
11:02
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_gc_pregamebmwaus_241121.jpg
2:26
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hoggardproam_241120.jpg
4:15
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
6:21
Thitikul hoping to inspire more Thai golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgagrowth_241120.jpg
5:39
Chronicling the growth of LPGA, women’s sports
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyrogers_241120.jpg
8:31
Anticipation high for LPGA finale, historic purse
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wesleybryan_241120.jpg
9:32
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
Now Playing