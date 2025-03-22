 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
Xander Schauffele two back entering weekend at Valspar Championship
GOLF: MAR 21 PGA Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
Justin Bonsignore son Greyston.jpeg
NASCAR Xfinity driver Justin Bonsignore shares the chaos, drama of delivering his son

Top Clips

nbc_moto_tomvialle_250321.jpg
Vialle’s journey to Supercross stardom
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
Xander Schauffele two back entering weekend at Valspar Championship
GOLF: MAR 21 PGA Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
Justin Bonsignore son Greyston.jpeg
NASCAR Xfinity driver Justin Bonsignore shares the chaos, drama of delivering his son

Top Clips

nbc_moto_tomvialle_250321.jpg
Vialle’s journey to Supercross stardom
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar

March 21, 2025 08:06 PM
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of Valspar Championship, including conversations with J.T. Poston and Andrew Novak.
Up Next
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
8:01
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
1:37
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spieththomas_250321.jpg
3:22
HLs: Spieth, Thomas improve positions at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hovland_250321.jpg
2:48
Hovland gaining momentum at Valspar Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_andrechiintv_250320.jpg
2:27
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethandthomas_250320.jpg
5:39
Ball striking, conditions hurt Spieth, JT in Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
3:28
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
Now Playing
jordan_mpx.jpg
2:58
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sirakintvv2_250318.jpg
7:13
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
1:50
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
Now Playing