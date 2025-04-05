 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 894th goal
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Three
Nelly Korda ousted at LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play as 16 players move on to knockout stage
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round One
Valero Texas Open 2025: Third-round tee times, groupings, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
oly_atm100_kennybednarek_250404.jpg
Bednarek earns 100m victory at Grand Slam Track
oly_atm5000_grantfisher_250404.jpg
Fisher wins Grand Slam Track 5000m race in Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open

April 4, 2025 09:27 PM
American golfer Brian Harman reflects after converting eight birdie putts Friday, none outside 12 feet, for a 6-under 66 that gave him a four-shot lead over Keith Mitchell going into the weekend at the Valero Texas Open.
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
1:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
1:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
7:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
3:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
romero_site.jpg
6:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
ganne_site.jpg
6:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
5:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
4:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
4:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
8:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
03:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
02:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
03:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
07:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1

Latest Clips

oly_atm100_kennybednarek_250404.jpg
05:36
Bednarek earns 100m victory at Grand Slam Track
oly_atm5000_grantfisher_250404.jpg
18:13
Fisher wins Grand Slam Track 5000m race in Jamaica
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250404.jpg
05:21
Dos Santos earns Grand Slam Track 400m hurdles win
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_atw800_nikkihiltz_250404.jpg
06:04
Hiltz wins Grand Slam Track 800m with 1:58.23 run
oly_atw3000_eigayehutaye_250404.jpg
12:11
Taye surges to Grand Slam Track win in Jamaica
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
oly_atm400_christopherbailey_250404.jpg
04:55
Bailey gets 400m Grand Slam Track win in Jamaica
oly_atw200_gabbythomasv2_250404.jpg
04:39
Thomas storms to 200m victory with dominant turn
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
01:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
02:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
01:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_golf_lf_woadintv_250404.jpg
07:18
Woad ready to make another run at Augusta
nbc_cbb_uscwatkinscomp_250404.jpg
03:16
Watkins’ stellar 2024-25 season highlights at USC
nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
nbc_dps_damichaelcole_250404.jpg
08:04
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
nbc_roto_dukehouston_250404.jpg
01:32
Focus on the under in Duke vs. Houston matchup
nbc_roto_floridaauburn_250404.jpg
01:30
Florida-Auburn worth first-half bet in Final Four
nbc_dps_chrisrusso_250404.jpg
19:23
How Duke could fall to Houston in the Final Four
nbc_pl_kdbtop10goals_250404.jpg
02:31
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
02:37
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
04:20
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:31
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250404.jpg
03:09
McDaniels acknowledges period of adjustment in NE