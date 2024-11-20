 Skip navigation
Top News

Jacob Stallings
Jacob Stallings agrees to a 1-year, $2.5M deal with the Colorado Rockies
Tarik Skubal
Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal among Cy Young finalists after leading leagues in wins, strikeouts and ERA
Eli Morgan
Guardians trade right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs for minor league OF Alfonsin Rosario

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_aonriskrewardv3_241120.jpg
Thitikul crowned Aon Risk Reward Challenge winner
nbc_cbb_hummeldepaul_241120.jpg
DePaul has ‘real momentum’ to open Big East play
nbc_cbb_hummelwisconsin_241120.jpg
Badgers ‘on the rise’ with Tonje leading the way

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Chronicling the growth of LPGA, women's sports

November 20, 2024 04:38 PM
The Golf Central crew breaks down the 'evolution' of women's sports, particularly through the LPGA and how the CME Group Tour Championship is pushing women's golf to a new level.
