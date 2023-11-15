Watch Now
CME Group ups the purse on championship event
The CEO of CME Group, Terry Duffy, joins Golf Central to talk about the two-year extension the group reached with the LPGA and the importance of investment in women's golf.
Kirk: PGA Tour Courage Award a ‘huge honor’
Chris Kirk joins Golf Central to discuss what winning the PGA Tour Courage Award means to him and how he's preparing for The RSM Classic.
Villegas ‘zeroed in’ to earn heartfelt victory
The Golf Central crew reflects on Camilo Villegas' triumphant win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, explaining why the 41-year-old's performance 'can't be distilled down to numbers.'
Homa: One of the more memorable weeks I’ve had
Max Homa says that it was one of the more memorable weeks he's ever had after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round
All of the best highlights from the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, including a stellar shot from the rough by tournament champion Max Homa. Hear from the winner after his victory.
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Camilo Villegas stayed hot in Round 3 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 65 to sit one stroke back of the lead.
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 3
Watch highlights from round three of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where Max Homa looks strong in his first event since the Ryder Cup.
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
The Golf Central crew takes a look at the players gunning for the top 125 exemptions during the FedExCup fall schedule.
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
Watch highlights from round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge where a star-studded field is lined up to take on the Gary Player Country Club.