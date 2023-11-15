 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award, Blake Snell takes NL prize
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame
NCAA Football: Southern California at California
2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking Based on Over/Under Win Totals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_college_allynstephensint_231115.jpg
Stephens remained ‘neutral’ in Cedar Crest win
nbc_golf_college_odomjrint_231115.jpg
Odom Jr. ‘grateful’ after Cedar Crest win
nbc_pftpm_dorseyfiringv2_231115.jpg
Bills need a ‘self-analysis’ after firing Dorsey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award, Blake Snell takes NL prize
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin’s rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame
NCAA Football: Southern California at California
2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking Based on Over/Under Win Totals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_college_allynstephensint_231115.jpg
Stephens remained ‘neutral’ in Cedar Crest win
nbc_golf_college_odomjrint_231115.jpg
Odom Jr. ‘grateful’ after Cedar Crest win
nbc_pftpm_dorseyfiringv2_231115.jpg
Bills need a ‘self-analysis’ after firing Dorsey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

CME Group ups the purse on championship event

November 15, 2023 06:10 PM
The CEO of CME Group, Terry Duffy, joins Golf Central to talk about the two-year extension the group reached with the LPGA and the importance of investment in women's golf.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_chriskirkinterview_231114.jpg
7:35
Kirk: PGA Tour Courage Award a ‘huge honor’
Now Playing
Camilo_Villegas_Golf_copy.jpg
1:22
Villegas ‘zeroed in’ to earn heartfelt victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_homa_231112.jpg
2:07
Homa: One of the more memorable weeks I’ve had
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nedbankhl_231112.jpg
5:54
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_digital_231111__191343.jpg
1:26
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
Now Playing
nbc_gc_nedbankhl_231111.jpg
2:55
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgaannikard2lites_231110.jpg
3:33
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_top125_231110.jpg
3:33
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nedbankgolfchallengerd1lites_231109.jpg
3:35
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rahmandtgl_231107.jpg
4:48
Rahm’s decision to opt out of TGL ‘blew up’
Now Playing