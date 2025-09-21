 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Stanton’s 450th homer helps Yankees close gap in AL East and conjures Hall of Fame talk
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies
Angles star Mike Trout hits his 400th career home run in win over Rockies
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators
Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin says fiancée recovering from lifesaving heart transplant

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
Stanton’s 450th homer helps Yankees close gap in AL East and conjures Hall of Fame talk
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Colorado Rockies
Angles star Mike Trout hits his 400th career home run in win over Rockies
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators
Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin says fiancée recovering from lifesaving heart transplant

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3

September 20, 2025 10:12 PM
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
3:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
7:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
2:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
6:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
7:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
4:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
4:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Now Playing
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
1:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Now Playing

Related Videos

Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
03:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
03:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
41
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week
cw_bz.jpg
01:04
Country star Zimmerman checks in from SMX Finals
usa_kenya_relay.jpg
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400 final
cc_pov.jpg
02:20
Cianciarulo takes you around SMX Las Vegas track
nbc_cfb_indi_td6_250920.jpg
50
Indiana RB Black explodes for 40-yard touchdown
oly_atm4x100_worlds_runoff_250920.jpg
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100 final
nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_purduendhl_250920.jpg
09:38
Highlights: Notre Dame routs Purdue in South Bend
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricelovecomp_250920.jpg
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indiana_td2_250920.jpg
55
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
nbc_imsa_porscheindy_250920.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_faisontdv2_250920.jpg
01:44
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_imsa_lamboindy_250920.jpg
10:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_tuggletd_250920.jpg
01:35
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
nbc_Cfb_pricekotd_250920.jpg
02:03
Price returns kickoff 100 yards for third TD
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250920.jpg
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
nbc_pl_fulbre_250920.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Battle_on_the_Bricks_quals_raw.jpg
13:15
Qualifying highlights: Battle on the Bricks, Indy