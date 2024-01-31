Watch Now
Golf has 'real issues' despite Tour's SSG deal
Paul McGinley and Johnson Wagner discuss the status and popularity of golf while examining how the PGA Tour made "a good move" by inking a deal with Strategic Sports Group.
Up Next
PGA Tour, SSG venture carries potential, questions
PGA Tour, SSG venture carries potential, questions
Rich Lerner, Johnson Wagner and Paul McGinley discuss their reactions to the PGA Tour's venture with the Strategic Sports Group and look ahead to how this business decision could influence the future.
Tour announces $3 billion investment from SSG
Tour announces $3 billion investment from SSG
Rich Lerner, Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard join Golf Central to discuss the PGA Tour's recent deal with Strategic Sports Group, which is a financial and strategic investment from SSG of up to $3 billion.
McIlroy discusses significance of Arnie Award
McIlroy discusses significance of Arnie Award
Rory McIlroy discusses the "great honor" of winning the 2024 Arnie Award, the meaning of his kickoff 2024 PGA Tour event at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and how he is maintaining his "groove."
Dunlap from Pebble: ‘Could be in school right now’
Dunlap from Pebble: 'Could be in school right now'
Todd Lewis catches up with Nick Dunlap on his rapid rise to professional golf after his American Express win as an amateur, and the Golf Central crew discusses the narrowing gap between the collegiate and pro golf scene.
Pebble Beach will be ‘a lot different’ this year
Pebble Beach will be 'a lot different' this year
The Golf Central crew offers an early preview of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and shares their thoughts on changes to Pebble Beach Golf Links ahead of this year's tournament.
Korda’s resilience at LPGA Drive On Championship
Korda's resilience at LPGA Drive On Championship
The Golf Central crew takes a look at Nelly Korda's win at the LPGA Drive On Championship and how she was able to recover from a rocky stretch in the final round to claim victory.
Jaegar’s ‘fearless’ driving helped him at Farmers
Jaegar's 'fearless' driving helped him at Farmers
Cara Banks and Brandel Chamblee talk about the transformation in Stephan Jaeger's driving and how it helped him qualify for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am via the AON Swing 5.
Pavon: ‘I had an entire country behind me’
Pavon: 'I had an entire country behind me'
Matthieu Pavon speaks with Steve Burkowski after winning the Farmers Insurance Open about his mentality in that critical final stretch and what it feels like to win on his historic win on the PGA Tour.
Pavon gets life-changing win at the Farmers’
Pavon gets life-changing win at the Farmers'
Matthieu Pavon becomes the first Frenchman to win a PGA Tour event since 1921 and Golf Central takes a look at the turning points of his final round and his future.