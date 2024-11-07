van Rooyen shoots 68 at windy WWT Championship

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xx0abhvrbo6k58ruq4jf
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/psbhunu79ctlmbalbh4l
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxep92fowler_241107.jpg
Five SX champions to race at A1 in historic first
nbc_moto_smxep9230board_241107.jpg
Star Yamaha, Triumph top SMX offseason shakeups
nbc_nas_byrondestined_241107.jpg
Byron ‘destined’ to be in position for Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xx0abhvrbo6k58ruq4jf
Gorney: Florida making the right move by backing Billy Napier
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/psbhunu79ctlmbalbh4l
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy OL this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxep92fowler_241107.jpg
Five SX champions to race at A1 in historic first
nbc_moto_smxep9230board_241107.jpg
Star Yamaha, Triumph top SMX offseason shakeups
nbc_nas_byrondestined_241107.jpg
Byron ‘destined’ to be in position for Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

van Rooyen shoots 68 at windy WWT Championship

November 7, 2024 04:31 PM
Defending champion Erik van Rooyen reflects on shooting a 68 in the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing his thoughts on the windy conditions at the tournament.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_kirakdixon_241106.jpg
7:13
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart2_241030.jpg
10:44
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart1_241030.jpg
7:44
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Now Playing
nancy_mcdaniel_1920x1080.jpg
2:32
Cal women’s golf program founder McDaniel dies
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgahl_241027.jpg
1:16
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_champhl_241027.jpg
3:23
Highlights: Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nicothomasdeskrx_241027.jpg
7:16
Thomas ‘disappointed’ after Zozo Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dpwthlan_241027.jpg
2:59
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_genesisrd3hl_241026.jpg
2:32
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_maybankrd3_241026_copy.jpg
6:12
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Now Playing