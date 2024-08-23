Watch Now
Is McIlroy putting too much on his plate?
After Rory McIlroy showed some frustration by flinging his 3-wood into a pond at the BMW Championship on Friday, Golf Central wonders whether he needs a "reprieve" after putting so much on his own plate in 2024.
Who will make up the two Presidents Cup teams?
The Golf Central crew takes a look at who could make up the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams, with a few names on the bubble such as Taylor Pendrith, Nick Dunlap, Tony Finau and more.
Scheffler, Schauffele finish Round 1 strong
The Golf Central crew breaks down the Round 1 play of Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship, including both players starting flat before finishing the round on a high note.
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Keegan Bradley leads the BMW Championship, part of the FedExCup Playoffs, in Colorado after shooting 6-under in Round 1. The Golf Central crew analyzes how his game is particularly suited for elevation.
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
Jack Nicklaus retells the story of some of the most famous moments of his illustrious career and compares his swing to Scottie Scheffler's.
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Wyndham Clark walks and talks with Kira K. Dixon to look ahead to playing the BMW Championship in his home state of Colorado and explain the difficulties of playing at altitude.
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and more PGA Tour players discuss how the elevation in Colorado will play a factor during the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club.
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Jordan Spieth explains why he needs surgery for his left wrist injury "ASAP" after his season ended at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Todd Lewis details what his return timeline could look like.
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Tom Kim's heartbreak and Nick Dunlap's nerve-wracking finish were among the top storylines around the bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Watch highlights and interviews from the chase for the crucial top 50.
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
PGA Tour chief referee Gary Young explains his conversation with Hideki Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, sharing that he feels good about the decision that there was no rules violation.