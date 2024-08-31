 Skip navigation
Top News

IndyCar: Grand Prix Of Monterey-Practice
Pato O’Ward says IndyCar ignored his help to land Mexico City race: ‘All my efforts have been shut down’
GOLF: AUG 16 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
Jordan Spieth undergoes successful wrist surgery, out until next year
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Kyle Busch says Parker Retzlaff does not owe him an apology for Daytona finish

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240831.jpg
Haaland seals hat-trick to make it 3-1 v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240831.jpg
Haaland rockets Man City 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_240831.jpg
Dias’ own goal brings West Ham level v. Man City

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Talley nearly aces par-4 at Curtis Cup

August 31, 2024 01:06 PM
Asterisk Talley comes up just short of an ace on the par-4 9th hole in the Curtis Cup at the Sunningdale Golf Club in Berkshire, England.
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscuphl_240831.jpg
2:22
Highlights: Darling, Rhodes gives GB&I lead Day 2
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
1:07
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
1:16
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
