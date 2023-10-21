Watch Now
Highlights: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, R2
Golf Central provides a recap for round two of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia where Brett Quigley finds himself with a one-shot lead ahead of the final round.
Eric Cole chasing his maiden win at the Zozo
Collin Morikawa rallied late in round three of the Zozo Championship to recover from an early hiccup and now finds himself two shots off the pace, chasing a trio of golfers all looking for their maiden wins.
Kim: Shriners Children’s Open win ‘for the team’
Tom Kim addresses the media after his win at the Shriners Children's Open, giving credit to his team and sharing the significance of being a repeat winner of the event given his young age.
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the final round of the SAS Championship from Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.
Kim showed ‘such maturity’ in Shriners Open win
Golf Central analyzes Tom Kim's impressive win at the Shriners Children's Open, citing the maturity with his game and the state of the PGA Tour with young players like him.
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 4
Look back on the best shots and moments from the final round of the Acciona Spanish Open.
11-time PGA Tour winner Andy Bean dies at age 70
Andy Bean, an 11-time PGA Tour winner from 1977-86, has passed away at the age of 70.
Highlights: Acciona Spanish Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the Acciona Spanish Open.
Griffin riding hot putter at Shriners
Lanto Griffin grabs a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the Shriners Children's Open and talks with George Savaricas about his on-point putting so far.
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
Hear from Lexi Thompson and the Golf Central crew break down Thompson's PGA Tour debut in the Shriners Children's Open, an inspiring performance despite narrowly missing the cut.