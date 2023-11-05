Watch Now
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 3
The Golf Central crew breaks down the highlights from the third day of action at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, where players are battling for DP World Tour cards.
Up Next
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from the second round of the Timber Tech Championship.
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
Van Rooyen has 'a lot to play for' at WWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew review Erik Van Rooyen's third round at the World Wide Technology Championship and the additional 'inward pressure' playing with thoughts of a sick friend back home.
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
Villegas' 'tough' work paying off at WWT Champ.
Camilo Villegas is happy to see his 'tough' work paying off as co-leader of the World Wide Technology Championship, and the Golf Central crew discuss how he will push his competitors in the final round.
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
The Golf Central crew take a look at the Round 1 performances of Billy Davis, Lucas Glover and Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Villegas ‘kept it in play’ en route to 64 in Rd. 1
Villegas 'kept it in play' en route to 64 in Rd. 1
Camilo Villegas speaks with Golf Central after his opening round 8-under 64 in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
The Golf Central crew walks through the rules, format and teams of TGL, the new indoor golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 1
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 1
The Golf Central crew breaks down the highlights from the first day of action at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, where players are battling for DP World Tour cards.
Wilson tracking well toward big goals in golf
Wilson tracking well toward big goals in golf
2023 Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year Yana Wilson discusses her promising young career, playing the Junior Solheim Cup, committing to Oregon and more.
Young: 65 Round 1 ‘about as easy as they come’
Young: 65 Round 1 'about as easy as they come'
Cameron Young breezed through a World Wide Technology Championship opening round that he called "about as easy as they come" on Thursday, shooting a 7-under 65 while hitting every fairway and green.