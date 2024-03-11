 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Cink struggles
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers coach Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench after game misconduct
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
What drivers said after Christopher Bell’s Phoenix win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_240310.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Cink struggles
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers coach Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench after game misconduct
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
What drivers said after Christopher Bell’s Phoenix win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_240310.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill

March 10, 2024 08:26 PM
Watch Scottie Scheffler's fourth round highlights from his victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he separated himself from the field with a convincing win.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerrd3react_240309.jpg
3:46
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
Now Playing
shane_lowry.jpg
4:21
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerlookin_240308__627465.jpg
4:04
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
11:00
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
Now Playing