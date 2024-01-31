 Skip navigation
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity teams announce sponsors for 2024 season
Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that’s not as simple as 1-2-3
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team

nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_240131.jpg
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240131.jpg
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240131.jpg
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea

Hughes discusses state of PGA Tour, SSG deal

January 31, 2024 04:42 PM
Mackenzie Hughes comments on the new deal in place between the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group, explaining why the investment doesn't solve all of the problems golf faces.
