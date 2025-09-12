 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Procore Championship 2025 - Round One
Mackenzie Hughes leads U.S. Ryder Cup contingent at Procore Championship
Procore Championship 2025 - Round One
U.S. Ryder Cup players enjoying the company early at Procore Championship
Dana Open - Round Two
Chanettee Wannasaen finds swing, shoots 63 to lead Nelly Korda and Co. at Kroger Queen City

Top Clips

smx_round_2_preview.jpg
Who’s hot, who’s not in SMX heading to St. Louis
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Procore Championship 2025 - Round One
Mackenzie Hughes leads U.S. Ryder Cup contingent at Procore Championship
Procore Championship 2025 - Round One
U.S. Ryder Cup players enjoying the company early at Procore Championship
Dana Open - Round Two
Chanettee Wannasaen finds swing, shoots 63 to lead Nelly Korda and Co. at Kroger Queen City

Top Clips

smx_round_2_preview.jpg
Who’s hot, who’s not in SMX heading to St. Louis
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles

September 11, 2025 09:43 PM
The Golf Central crew looks back on the best (and worst) moments from Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley's opening round at the Procore Championship ahead of their appearances in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
9:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
3:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
Now Playing
ben_james.jpg
6:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
7:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
4:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
8:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
2:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
9:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
nbc_golf_golfchannelgames_250903.jpg
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
09:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
04:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250827.jpg
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley’s picks against him?
nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
09:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
09:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season

Latest Clips

smx_round_2_preview.jpg
14:42
Who’s hot, who’s not in SMX heading to St. Louis
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
16:01
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M
nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
11:29
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
01:57
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_roto_jonathantaylor_250911.jpg
01:24
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
06:29
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
nbc_roto_purdy_250911.jpg
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
04:27
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
nbc_cycling_vueltastage18_250911.jpg
38:41
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 18
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250911.jpg
03:38
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250911.jpg
01:29
Be wary of Nix in fantasy after ‘awful’ Week 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250911.jpg
01:42
Pitts and Pittman could have rough fantasy games
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_250911.jpg
06:43
Fields, Burrow can ‘do it all’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_250911.jpg
14:47
Smith-Njigba, Warren could be set for big weeks
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250911.jpg
06:31
Walker, Pacheco are fantasy running backs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250911.jpg
14:10
Brown, Mason lead Week 2 fantasy RB love list
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
01:47
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_lacvslv_250911.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_texasamnotredame_250911.jpg.jpg
01:44
Bet on Love to score Notre Dame’s first touchdown
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
04:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_phivskc_250911.jpg
02:30
NFL Week 2 preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs
nbc_roto_southflmiami_v3_250911.jpg
01:43
Best prop bets in South Florida vs. Miami game
nbc_csu_denvsind_250911.jpg
02:17
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
nbc_csu_carvsari_250911.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 2 preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals
nbc_roto_buccstexans_v2_250911.jpg
02:21
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers