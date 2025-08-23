Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake

Watch Now
Johnson Wagner breaks down the 15th hole at East Lake Golf Course, explaining why weather will play a huge factor during the Tour Championship.
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
Johnson Wagner proved just how impressive Russell Henley's bunker shot on Hole 1 of the Tour Championship was and explains the technique that goes into such a complex shot.
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to report on Scottie Scheffler's composed reaction after just an above average Round 2 at the Tour Championship.
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
Golf Central examines how Russell Henley finished atop the Tour Championship leaderboard after Thursday's first round, where he displayed "exceptional" approach and reminded the golf world of his elite abilities.
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
Todd Lewis catches up with Keegan Bradley about the budding chemistry between members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and how he plans to make captain picks before Golf Central debates the top candidates in front of him.
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
U.S. Amateur semifinalist Niall Shiels Donegan joins Golf Central to talk about the hometown boost he got at the U.S. Amateur and how his deep run has changed his perspective of his game.
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
Watch highlights from the players fighting to make the Tour Championship as they move above and below the FedEx Cup Playoff cutline in the final round of the BMW Championship.
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler discusses his BMW Championship victory, reflecting on what made the win special, if comparing him to Tiger Woods is fair, how he measures his improvement and why golf "is not just a game."
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Golf Central delves into a thrilling final round at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship, where Marco Penge outlasted Rasmus Højgaard in a victory that put a dent in the former's Ryder Cup hopes.
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
Entering the final round of the BMW Championship, there are many players who need strong performances to advance to the Tour Championship next week, including Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Harry Hall and Taylor Pendrith.
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
Scottie Scheffler discusses his third-round at the BMW Championship that included a situation involving rules officials, saying he could be "a little bit more accurate" but "did a really good job of staying patient."