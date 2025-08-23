 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Cole Davies.JPG
2025 Budds Creek 250 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Cole Davies leads early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Is this the night Kyle Busch returns to victory lane? If so, the celebration at Daytona could be epic
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence 03.JPG
Jett Lawrence ices the 2025 championship cake with a Budds Creek Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake

August 23, 2025 01:18 PM
Johnson Wagner breaks down the 15th hole at East Lake Golf Course, explaining why weather will play a huge factor during the Tour Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
5:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
7:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
4:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
6:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
7:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
3:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
8:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
Now Playing
golf_marco.jpg
5:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_250816.jpg
8:50
Checking in on players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflersound_250816.jpg
4:57
Scheffler talks run-in with rules officials at BMW
Now Playing

nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_beallkeaganbradley_250818.jpg
05:27
With play slipping, eyes on Bradley at East Lake
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
02:39
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
scottie_new_august.jpg
03:00
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’
nbc_golf_eurorydercupstandings_250818.jpg
04:16
Team Europe ‘looks very dangerous’ for Ryder Cup
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_macintyresound_250816.jpg
06:13
MacIntyre: ‘You give me crap, I’ll give you crap’
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250815.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: It is ‘always fun’ playing with McIlroy
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
05:17
Ryder Cup, FedExCup Fall hot takes and predictions
nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW

