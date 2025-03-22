 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3

March 22, 2025 07:35 PM
The Golf Central crew looks back on the best shots of the day from Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who were paired together for Round 3 of the Valspar Championship and both carded sub-68 days.
nbc_golf_angryplayers_250322.jpg
2:48
Top angriest moments from Valspar 2025 Round 3
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250322.jpg
7:15
Hovland in ‘prime position’ as Valspar co-leader
nbc_golf_postgame_bestofsmylie_250321.jpg
3:07
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
8:01
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
1:37
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing
nbc_golf_gc_spieththomas_250321.jpg
3:22
HLs: Spieth, Thomas improve positions at Valspar
nbc_golf_gc_hovland_250321.jpg
2:48
Hovland gaining momentum at Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_andrechiintv_250320.jpg
2:27
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
nbc_golf_spiethandthomas_250320.jpg
5:39
Ball striking, conditions hurt Spieth, JT in Rd. 1
nbc_golf_lukeclanton_250319.jpg
3:28
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
