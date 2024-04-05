 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round One
Akshay Bhatia (63) ties career best, leads Valero Texas Open; Rory McIlroy goes bogey-free
63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 - Stage 3
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone, ribs in cycling crash
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roryseg_240404.jpg
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_lpga_zhangpostrdintv_240404.jpg
Zhang: Rd. 2 ‘definitely up there’ in difficulty
nbc_golf_lpga_tmobilerd2hl_240404.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round One
Akshay Bhatia (63) ties career best, leads Valero Texas Open; Rory McIlroy goes bogey-free
63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 - Stage 3
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone, ribs in cycling crash
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roryseg_240404.jpg
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_lpga_zhangpostrdintv_240404.jpg
Zhang: Rd. 2 ‘definitely up there’ in difficulty
nbc_golf_lpga_tmobilerd2hl_240404.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth recaps 'frustrating' Round 1 at Valero

April 4, 2024 10:07 PM
Golf Central sifts through Jordan Spieth's "roller-coaster" day at Round 1 of the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where he captured a hole-in-one amid an uneven day at TPC San Antonio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_roryseg_240404.jpg
5:53
McIlroy off to ‘great start’ at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
4:23
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
4:31
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bhatiaintrv_240401.jpg
12:26
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_gc_heckintrv_240401.jpg
9:34
Heck prepared for Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tostiaon_240331.jpg
4:13
Tosti ‘a breath of fresh air’ at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_texaschildrenshl_240331.jpg
5:10
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiemiss_240331.jpg
6:10
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jaegerwin_240331.jpg
5:38
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nellykorda_240331.jpg
1:54
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
Now Playing