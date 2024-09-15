 Skip navigation
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang

September 15, 2024 03:56 PM
The Golf Central crew analyzes what the U.S.'s 2024 Solheim Cup victory does for the legacies of Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang.
5:27
Shuttle bus mishap blemishes Solheim Cup Day 1
8:03
U.S. ‘finds their form’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
7:28
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
6:30
Why fall season is so important for Tour players
3:57
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 3
2:22
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
3:11
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 2
1:45
Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials
2:51
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
4:23
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
