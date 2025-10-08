Watch Now
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to talk about what the Top 75 finishers can get at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, including a reduced number of PGA Tour cards.
The good and bad of LPGA parity
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to talk about the positives and negatives of the LPGA having no repeat winners in 2025.
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson
Matt Kuchar "desperately" wants to get inside the top 100 by the end of the fall and took a good step toward doing so in Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
Stacy Lewis joins Golf Central after the Lotte Championship, the last event on the 2025 LPGA Tour calendar, to reflect on her pro golf journey and thank her coaches, family, caddies and more for all their support.
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
Garrick Higgo talks about what went right during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship and what he needs to do to finish the deal.
Nelly ‘a little disappointed’ in not winning Lotte
Nelly Korda joins Golf Central after the 2025 Lotte Championship to reflect on her feelings of falling short of winning yet again and explain what happaned on her bad tee shot on the 16th.
Kim looking to rejoin winner’s circle at Sanderson
The Golf Central crew looks back on Tom Kim's showing in Round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship as he looks for a return to the winner's circle for the first time since 2023.
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
Max Homa cards a 5-under 67 in Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship, bouncing back from FedExCup struggles and highlighting his mindset shift as he looks to contend after a strong start in Jackson.
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to unpack how an Envelope Rule situation would be handled in the Solheim Cup and explain why "the women have this right" before reflecting on Stacy Lewis' storied career.
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all explain why the actions of the Ryder Cup crowd at Bethpage Black were too far despite the fact that the European team was prepared for hostility.
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis reports from the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship talking to Rasmus Højgaard and Francesco Molinari as well as Brandt Snedeker as they transition from the Ryder Cup to finishing the PGA Tour.