MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Thompson
Jordan Thompson and Lorenzo Musetti reach Queen’s Club semifinals
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Tao Geoghegan Hart of U.S.-based Lidl-Trek team to miss Tour de France due to illness and injury
U.S. Open - Preview Day Three
Wyndham Clark on being an Olympian: ‘Coolest team I’ve ever made’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
nbc_horse_palaceofholyroodhousestakes_240621.jpg
Pilgrim takes The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jordan Thompson
Jordan Thompson and Lorenzo Musetti reach Queen’s Club semifinals
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Tao Geoghegan Hart of U.S.-based Lidl-Trek team to miss Tour de France due to illness and injury
U.S. Open - Preview Day Three
Wyndham Clark on being an Olympian: ‘Coolest team I’ve ever made’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
nbc_horse_palaceofholyroodhousestakes_240621.jpg
Pilgrim takes The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, early Round 2

June 21, 2024 02:49 PM
Relive the best shots from early Round 2 action at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, taking place at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.
Up Next
nbc_golf_nellykordahighlights_240620.jpg
3:42
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompsonhighlights_240620__004130.jpg
2:41
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiako_240619.jpg
16:37
Ko’s career plan ‘changes day by day’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexithompson_240619.jpg
6:27
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sahaleebreakdown_240619.jpg
4:11
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mariahstackhouse_240619.jpg
4:56
How Stackhouse, KPMG assist junior golf progress
Now Playing
nbc_golf_karalawsoninterview_240619.jpg
6:44
Lawson: Power of women in sports still growing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_justinrayinterview_240619.jpg
8:51
KPMG Women’s PGA contenders based on data
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordapresser_240619.jpg
1:53
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rextourmemo_240619.jpg
4:37
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
Now Playing