Top News

Megha Ganne, Augusta National Women's Amateur
Megha Ganne sets record with a 63 to lead Lottie Woad at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings
SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton closeup.JPG
Supercross 2025 Foxborough preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Megha Ganne, Augusta National Women's Amateur
Megha Ganne sets record with a 63 to lead Lottie Woad at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings
SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton closeup.JPG
Supercross 2025 Foxborough preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Amateur Ganne looked 'very comfortable' in Round 1

April 2, 2025 03:57 PM
Cara Banks and Morgan Pressel discuss a historic first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Georgia, sharing how a "very comfortable" Megha Ganne was able to excel on Wednesday.
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
5:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
4:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
4:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
8:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
5:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
4:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
2:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
3:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
2:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
3:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
Related Videos

nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
07:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_golfcentral_tostiinterview_250325.jpg
11:17
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
02:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
nbc_golf_woadintv_250325.jpg
04:00
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_malengoal_250402.jpg
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250401.jpg
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
nbc_pl_asensiogoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_tonaligoal_250402.jpg
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250402.jpg
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250402.jpg
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
nbc_pl_newbre_mbeumogoal_250402.jpg
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ipswichgoal2_250402.jpg
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_rashfordgoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
nbc_fnia_mockpicks1thru5_v2_250402.jpg
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5
nbc_fnia_mockpicks6thru10_v2_250402.jpg
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
nbc_golf_augustard1_250402.jpg
10:27
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
nbc_csu_rbcomp_v3_250402.jpg
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_csu_omarionhampton_v4_250402.jpg
08:41
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250402.jpg
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
nbc_golf_woadint_250402.jpg
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_roto_basketball_zion_250402.jpg
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
christopher_bell.jpg
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250402.jpg
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
nbc_roto_merrill_250402.jpg
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?