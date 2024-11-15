 Skip navigation
Top News

Yuma Kagiyama
Yuma Kagiyama leads at Grand Prix Finland, nears Final berth
Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins
Sale, Crochet win Comeback Players of Year, Clase, Helsley top relievers and Ohtani best DH
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Cut Line: Why shouldn’t players be paid to play the Ryder Cup?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hardyholeout_241115.jpg
Hardy holes out for albatross in Bermuda
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchamp_241115.jpg
Highlights: Rozner leads DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_rydercuptalk_241115.jpg
McGinley: Paying U.S. Ryder Cup players is ‘wrong’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour cards on the line at DPWT Championship

November 15, 2024 12:54 PM
The Golf Central crew discusses the DP World Tour players that are projected to earn their PGA Tour cards in 2024, explaining why the DP World Tour Championship is a great opportunity.
nbc_golf_gc_dptourchamp_241115.jpg
1:48
Highlights: Rozner leads DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_241115.jpg
4:53
McIlroy laments missed opportunities in Round 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241114.jpg
7:31
HLs: Rory starts strong at DP World Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
9:51
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
nbc_golf_gc_championschat_241111.jpg
4:37
Dissecting the future of the PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_241110.jpg
7:59
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_241110.jpg
7:53
Waring secures ‘career-changing’ win in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_charlesschwab_241109.jpg
3:42
HLs: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3
nbc_glf_dubaipregamehls_241109.jpg
10:41
Rory faces uphill battle in Abu Dhabi Championship
nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
4:21
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
