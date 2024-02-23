Watch Now
HLs: PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II, Round 2
Watch second round highlights from the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II, including the best shots from co-leaders Ricardo Gonzalez and Y.E. Yang.
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
Alvaro Ortiz credits his ball striking after carding a bogey-free 64 in the second round of the Mexico Open and shares his optimism entering the weekend with home support behind him.
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Connor Syme, Tapio Pukkanen, and Ronald Rugumayo during the second round of the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
Relive the best shots from Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagström, Patty Tavatanakit and others from Round 2 of the Honda LPGA Thailand.
First Tee Mexico teaches ‘golf as a tool for life’
Learn about the work of First Tee Mexico, which makes golf more accessible to underprivileged youth and uses the sport as a vehicle to teach life lessons and values.
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
Golf Central reacts to Alvaro Ortiz impressively jumping into the co-leader position during Round 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta and the pressure of winning your home country's national open.
ARA providing resources to rising golfers
Learn more about what Alto Rendimiento Azteca (ARA) does to provide resources to up-and-coming Latin American golfers so they can play at an elite level.
Inside Mexico Open at Vidanta’s impact
Learn more about the significance of the Mexico Open at Vidanta to the region of Vallarta and its people.
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
Check out the best shots from Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit and more in Round 1 of the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
Cristobal Del Solar speaks with Golf Central’s Damon Hack about his score of 65 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, just two weeks after putting up a 57 at the Astara Golf Championship.