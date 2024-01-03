 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Phoenix added to Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule
2024 Australian Open - Day 3
Iga Swiatek tested in Australian Open first round
nbc_oly_marcoodermatt_230212.jpg
Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
cocogauffaus2024.jpg
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Phoenix added to Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule
2024 Australian Open - Day 3
Iga Swiatek tested in Australian Open first round
nbc_oly_marcoodermatt_230212.jpg
Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
cocogauffaus2024.jpg
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PGA Tour season comparisons: Scheffler vs. Rahm

January 3, 2024 06:46 PM
The Golf Central crew compares Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm's 2022-23 PGA Tour season stats and debates whether they got the vote right naming Scheffler the 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Up Next
nbc_golf_deskreaxtokeegan_240114.jpg
5:00
Bradley suffers ‘hardest loss’ of his PGA Tour career
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deskreaxtoan_240114.jpg
5:07
An taking ‘incredible steps’ in his game in 2024
Now Playing
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
14:04
Murray wins 2024 Sony Open in three-way playoff
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroysound_240114.jpg
2:40
McIlroy: Sloppy mistakes expected in first week
Now Playing
nbc_gc_fleetwoodsound_240114.jpg
4:23
Fleetwood: ‘That winning feeling is amazing’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lewisonmurraybreakdown_240113.jpg
3:47
Inside Murray’s ‘change in attitude’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganbreakdown_240113.jpg
3:51
Bradley ‘impressive’ through Round 3 at Sony Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_willzalatorisv2_240112.jpg
3:08
Analyzing Zalatoris’ swing after back surgery
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_stuartcink_240111.jpg
5:58
Cink proving he can still be relevant on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
2:28
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
Now Playing