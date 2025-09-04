 Skip navigation
SMX 2024 Rd 01 zMax Track w Tower.JPG
SuperMotocross at zMax Dragway 2025, Round 1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs vs. LA Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, game preview, QBs, stats for NFL Week 1
Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Head-to-head record, MVP race, stats for Ravens vs. Bills Week 1 on SNF

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250904.jpg
Target Brown, Barkley in prop market vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_250904.jpg
Why Mayfield, Lawrence lead Week 1 QB love list
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250904.jpg
Low Week 1 totals, matchups hinder Wilson, Ridley

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Previewing the historic Walker Cup

September 4, 2025 03:55 PM
Ahead of Saturday's start of the 50th Walker Cup in Pebble Beach, CA, Golf Central takes a look at the tournament format and the field of players competing.
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
9:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
9:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
4:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
6:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
4:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
2:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
FM_2_raw.jpg
3:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
4:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
2:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
5:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_golfchannelgames_250903.jpg
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250827.jpg
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley’s picks against him?
nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
09:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
09:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
nbc_golf_keeganphonecalls_250827.jpg
01:35
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250827.jpg
04:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
nbc_golf_keeganpickingself_250827.jpg
02:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250904.jpg
02:11
Target Brown, Barkley in prop market vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbs_250904.jpg
07:11
Why Mayfield, Lawrence lead Week 1 QB love list
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250904.jpg
05:09
Low Week 1 totals, matchups hinder Wilson, Ridley
nbc_ffhh_lovecatchers_v2_250904.jpg
11:17
Expect ‘huge’ games from London, Worthy in Week 1
nbc_roto_texansrams_250904.jpg
02:34
Texans, Rams under is a strong bet in Week 1
nbc_roto_49ersseahawks_250904.jpg
01:59
Bet Seahawks to win outright vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_roto_raiderspatriotsv2_250904.jpg
01:44
Raiders, Pats over ‘one of the favorite totals’
nbc_rtf_oregonoks_250904.jpg
05:39
NIL comments add fuel to Oklahoma State vs. Oregon
nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
14:08
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250904.jpg
07:00
How will Underwood handle first big game vs. OU?
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250904.jpg
07:27
Week 1 ‘uncertainty’ around Chubb, Croskey-Merritt
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250904.jpg
15:22
Matchups favor McCaffrey, Conner in Week 1 fantasy
nbc_rtf_lsudefense_250904.jpg
07:09
Why LSU shouldn’t be ahead of OSU after Week 1
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
rory_dp_world.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
nbc_rtf_iowaiowastate_250904.jpg
02:41
Can Iowa’s offense show improvement v. Iowa State?
RTFUnderdogsWeek2.jpg
03:33
WKU, Charlotte lead CFB Week 2 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_dukeillinois_250904.jpg
03:43
Illinois visits Duke for ‘intriguing’ matchup
nbc_rtf_belichickdisaster_250904.jpg
05:11
Belichick and UNC fall flat in ‘disaster’ vs. TCU
BeckNDReax.jpg
04:07
Miami makes ‘statement’ vs. Notre Dame in Week 1
nbc_rtf_bamadeboer_250904.jpg
04:48
Alabama’s effort under DeBoer is ‘alarming’
nbc_roto_lionspackersV2_250904.jpg
01:46
Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_csu_gbvsdet_250904.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 1 preview: Lions vs. Packers