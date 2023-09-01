Watch Now
Rankings mean nothing to U.S. Walker Cup team
The U.S. Walker Cup team isn't taking the GB&I squad for granted this weekend, despite bringing eight of the top 10 ranked amateurs in the world to St. Andrews. Steve Burkowski reports on Golf Central.
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Don't miss the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic from Portland, Oregon.
Tripp’s top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland
Check out Tripp Isenhour's top shots from the month of August, featuring the likes of Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover.
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
Several players are headed toward sleepless nights ahead of Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup selections on Tuesday. Hear from some of the bubble candidates on their prospects and hear the Golf Central crew analyze the decisions.
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win
Viktor Hovland reflects on the stress and nerves from Round 4 of the Tour Championship, brought on by Xander Schauffele's hot streak before Hovland pulled away late for the win.
Schauffele: ‘Weird feeling’ shooting 62 and losing
Xander Schauffele says his 2023 Tour Championship loss is the "most fun I've had losing in quite some time," given his superb final round of 62 still falling short to Viktor Hovland.
Hovland ‘extraordinary’ in Tour Championship win
Golf Central recaps Viktor Hovland's "extraordinary" play en route to winning the Tour Championship and becoming the 2023 FedEx Cup Champion.
Highlights: D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 4
Relive the best moments from the final day of action at the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague, Czech Republic.
Hovland’s mindset ahead of Tour Championship final
Viktor Hovland speaks with Todd Lewis about his terrific Round 3 performance at the 2023 Tour Championship and his mindset heading into Sunday's final.
McIlroy fights through back injury at East Lake
The Golf Central crew explains why Rory McIlroy was more impressive in Round 1 of the Tour Championship than his even-par 70 would indicate.
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to share his report on defending champion Rory McIlroy, who injured a muscle in his lower back on Monday and hadn’t practiced or played before he arrived at East Lake on Thursday.